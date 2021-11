Chování vybraných konstrukčních systémů budov při tornádu

English Synopsis

On June 24, 2021, the tornado hit an area about 26 km long from Břeclav to Hodonín and about 0.7 km wide. Within this area, objects of different types and structural systems, and objects of different ages were destroyed. Masonry, timber, steel and concrete structures were damaged. These were simple fence walls, poles, courtyard extensions, sheds and barns, family houses, simple halls, but also large industrial and agricultural buildings. The paper presents the experience of the authors, which were gained within the early assistance of structural civil engineers to municipalities affected by the tornado in southern Moravia. Typical structural failures of individual objects, which the authors have encountered, are presented.