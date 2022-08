Dlouhodobý monitoring životnosti mostních konstrukcí

English Synopsis

Structural Health Monitoring of Bridges

This paper discusses the feasibility of long-term monitoring using modern sensors and systems. New technologies are making long-term monitoring more accurate simpler and more successful. Currently there are many buildings that are monitored for a long time with its subsequent condition assessment, and thanks to the installed sensors and systems it has been possible to detect hidden and emerging defects and damages. Based on the current condition of the structure, it has been possible to carry out timely repairs or maintenance of the building which ultimately saves economic and time costs for the building, ensures safety and increases the life and durability of the building.