Skutočný pracovný diagram ocele a jeho použitie v konečnoprvkových simuláciach

English Synopsis

True Stress-strain Curve and Its Usage in Fe Simulations

Computer simulations require appropriate input data to match the relevant calculated results with those of experiments. The true stress-strain curve suitable for finite element analysis is describing the non-linear behaviour of the steel with a proper relationship from beggining of loading to failure of the test specimen. The pre-peak part of the curve can be easily covered by an analytical method, but the necking part of the curve cannot be described by such a relationship between the normalized and the true stress-strain curves. Simple numerical tensile test of a steel specimen was performed to establish the true stress-strain curve in ANSYS software. Stress and strain from the computer analyses were compared with the results of the experimental tensile test.