Pruty z duplexní korozivzdorné oceli zatížené tlakem a ohybem

English Synopsis

Duplex Stainless Steel Beam-Columns

The paper deals with the behaviour of welded I-section duplex stainless steel members loaded by compression and major axis bending combination. The current beam-column design procedure is presented with its shortcomings described. To obtain the real behaviour data a set of conducted tests is presented, then numerical model created in Abaqus software with its validation is described. Furthermore, development of a unique pin-ended mechanism for member or member structure tests is given.