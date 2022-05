Imperfekcie na rúrach v nasúvanom spoji

English Synopsis

Tubes Imperfections in the Slip Joint

This paper deals with geometrical tolerances in the conical hollow tubes used in slip joints. Tubes are circular or polygonal cross-sections. The contribution includes standards concerning the tolerances. Based on the standards the imperfections in experimental specimens are evaluated. It is possible to say that it is not simple to state the shape and the allowed value according to standards. It is also possible to conclude that the experimental specimens include non-considerable imperfections.