Předpjatá trubková ocelová vzpínadla s jedním křížem

English Synopsis

Prestressed Steel Tube Stayed Column with One Crossarm

Article follows the previous general treatise concerning prestressed steel compression tubes with just one crossarm (Machacek [1]). This article deals with tests of stayed columns, numerical analyses and their evaluation. In the theoretical part the linear bifurcation analysis (2D LBA) to establish critical loads and buckling modes is presented, the geometrically nonlinear analysis to establish strengths of imperfect stayed columns (3D GNIA) and also the geometrically and materially nonlinear analysis to establish strengths of imperfect stayed columns made of stainless steels (3D GMNIA) are introduced. Numerical calculations employ software ANSYS and are validated by tests. Parametrically are investigated impacts of initial deflections, directions of buckling, material nonlinearities and the technique of the stays supports at crossarms. Results are summarized into practical recommendations.