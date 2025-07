Složení a oprava omítek nejenom pro historicky cenné stavby (část 2.)

English Synopsis

Repair Plasters for Historical Buildings Applied During the 20th and Early 21st Centuries – part 2

This article focuses on the composition and restoration of plasters of historical buildings, carried out since the 20th century, especially from its second half until today. The binders, admixtures, and additives used for plasters in the past are described, and the differences in their properties compared to those of current materials are discussed. The principles of plaster restoration using various methods of preparing plaster mortar mixtures are described. Attention is also paid to the types and properties of plasters for damp masonry containing water-soluble salts. Disagreeing opinions on restoration from the perspective of architectural heritage care and technologists are also discussed.