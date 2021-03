Stabilita ocelových kruhových oblouků

English Synopsis

Stability of Steel Circular Arches

The article presents a stability analysis of circular arches under various uniform loadings (vertical to the arch plan, vertical to the arch length or radial to the arch axis). Linear bifurcation analysis resulted into critical loadings used for determination of the arches buckling length factors. With the exception of the radial loading the variable axial arch forces need to be taken into account also for the relative Euler basic strut. The analysis covers various boundary conditions of the arches in supports. The study embodies arches with both closed and open cross sections and proved the significant impact of the cross-sectional shape on out-of-plane buckling values. The article outcomes are tables with correct buckling length factors of arches.