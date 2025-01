Lano v stavebných konštrukciách – terminológia lán

English Synopsis

The design of a rope as part of a supporting structure depends primarily on the economic choice of the appropriate type and design of the rope, taking into account the method of its stressing. After selecting the appropriate type, it is necessary to determine the diameter of the rope so as to achieve maximum economy while meeting the requirements of the limit states. The economic design is influenced by the price of the ropes, which can be several times higher than the price of ordinary rolled material. The key document in the design of rope elements is the standard EN 1993-1-11, which defines groups of tensile elements and sets rules for technical requirements for prefabricated tensile elements, in terms of their safety, functionality and durability.