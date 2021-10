Nelineárna numerická analýza membránovej konštrukcie

English Synopsis

Numerical Nonlinear Analysis of a Membrane Structure

The aim of this paper is the modal analysis of a thin technical textile in shape of hyperbolic paraboloid. It is the geometrically nonlinear membrane structure, which can function only in tension. In this case, the structure was subjected to the natural vibration as a part of the overall dynamic analysis. All of this results in natural frequencies and mode shapes and deflections. Acquired results describe the dynamic behaviour of nonlinear system without affect of the external load. This part could represent a first step in the dynamic analysis and exactly the forced vibration as nonlinear time history analysis will have to be performed in a future to complete it.