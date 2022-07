Měření činitele zvukové pohltivosti v impedanční trubici

English Synopsis

Measurement of Sound Absorption Coefficient in Impedance Tube

The sound absorption coefficient is one of the most common quantities describing the acoustic behaviour of materials and structures intended for use in room acoustics. This contribution first shows a brief overview of techniques for measuring sound absorption coefficient. Special attention is paid to the impedance tube (often called Kundt tube) group of methods. The following is an introduction to the measurement of the transfer-function method and to a developed impedance tube prototype, including both the hardware assembly and the software implementation of the measurement.