Únosnost ztužujících železobetonových stěn s otvorem

English Synopsis

Load Carrying Capacity of the Reinforced Concrete Shear Walls with an Opening

The article presents the results of experiments of reinforced concrete walls with an opening, which have been tested for load carrying capacity in the diagonal direction. These are the walls that represent shear walls in multistorey precast concrete frame structures. The influence of various types of reinforcement on their load carrying capacity and deformation is studied on the designed walls. The data obtained by the experiment is then validated by computational models that represent the behavior of the samples during the experiment. The results of the models are compared between each other and pros and cons are assessed.