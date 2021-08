Porovnání stavu napjatosti v průřezu u ocelobetonové výztuže

English Synopsis

Stress State Correspondency in Crossection of a Tunnel Steel Concrete Lining for a Cooperating Rings Theory and a Reinforced Concrete Theory

The paper exposes knowledge referring a correspondence of stress states in the cross-section of steel concrete lining. The two different theories size the stress states. The first a theory of cooperating rings is pursued at department of geotechnics. The second referential is a reinforced concrete theory in use at building construction habitually. The correspondence targets the evaluation of suitability and the working condition of a cooperating rings theory to state the stress in the cross-section of steel concrete lining. An investigation was work out on a steel concrete section having been endorsing by lattice girder.