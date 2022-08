Experimentálne porovnanie vplyvu orientácie otvorov na odolnosť proti pretlačeniu lokálne podpretých stropných dosiek

English Synopsis

Experimental Investigation of the Influence of Openings Orientation on the Punching Resistance of Flat Slabs

The article deals with experimental investigation of the influence of openings orientation on the punching resistance of flat slabs. Within the experiments, two isolated fragments of flat slabs were tested. Both specimens were weakened by two symmetrically placed openings with dimensions of 240 mm × 150 mm adjusted to the shorter side of the elongated column with cross-section of 950 mm × 150 mm. The specimens differed from each other by the orientation of the openings in relation to the support. In addition to the comparison of deformations, the actual control perimeter lengths of the tested specimens were calculated based on the results. Compared to the theoretical lengths of the control perimeters according to EC2, the reduction of the control perimeter appears to be conservative.