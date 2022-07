Experimentálne overovanie drevených polotuhých prípojov s Alumidi konzolami

English Synopsis

Experimental Verification of Semi-rigid Timber Connections Using Alumidi Connectors

This paper deals with experimental verification of semi-rigid timer connections using modern timber connectors Rothoblaas Alumidi. The experiment consists of the loading of timber bracket of structural wood. There are 4 alternatives of connection prepared. Each alternative has 4 specimens. So far, 4 specimens out of a total of 16 specimens have been verified. The paper describes the preparation of the experimental set-up, the loading procedure, the preliminary findings and the results of the performed experiments. These results are confronted with numerical calculations and assumptions of previous theoretical research. Experiment research continues with the testing of additional specimens.