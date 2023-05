Vliv hutnění zkušebních těles na vlastnosti asfaltového betonu

English Synopsis

Effect of Test Specimens Compaction Method on the Asphalt Concrete Properties

In the Czech Republic, a preparation of high-speed lines construction according to principles adopted from France is currently in process. Its substructure is among others to be made of an asphalt concrete layer. Nevertheless, the requirements on asphalt mixture properties cannot simply be taken from the French standards, as a different procedure for the compaction of test specimens, which are used for mechanical and functional tests, is used in the Czech Republic. This paper presents the results of an experimental study that compares the impact of test specimen compaction methods used in the Czech Republic and in France on selected properties of asphalt concrete. As a part of the study evaluation, a mutual correlation between individual compaction methods is identified and discussed.