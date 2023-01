Zranitelná místa dřevěných krovů různých typů

English Synopsis

The stock of historic roof trusses preserved in our territory goes back 700 years and represents a very wide and varied range of individual design solutions. The fundamentally different structural groups (rafter trusses, trusses with purlins, purlins, trusses with trusses, trusses with trusses, trusses with purlins, trusses with purlins) are divided into a number of typological subgroups, which are further divided into dozens of unique variants and their combinations. Some of them have proved more successful over time, others less so. It can be said that the constructions most commonly used in the past are also among the best tested. But even these roofs have their weak points, which are good to know about, especially if we are to repair or care for such a roof properly and thus ensure its longest possible durability in the future.