Analýza prútovej škrupinovej konštrukcie z dreva

English Synopsis

Timber Grid-shell Construction Analysis

The paper deals with the theoretical shape and stability analysis of a timber grid-shell structure. The peculiarity of the approach to the analysis of this type of construction is manifested in several parts of the design process due to the complicated shape of the roof plane. These specifics can be applied to the initial phase of creating the shape of the structure, which is directly related to the resulting static efficiency of the final design. Other important parts of the structural analysis that deviate from the standard-defined procedures are the determination of the design load by external climatic influences and the stability analysis with the need to apply a geometrically nonlinear calculation with the influence of initial imperfections.