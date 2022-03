Experimentální testování prefabrikovaných schodišť z kompozitních materiálů na bázi cementu a organických vláken

English Synopsis

Experimental Testing of Prefabricated Stairs Made of Composite Materials Based on Cement and Organic Fibers

Stairs are an integral part of multi-storey buildings and must meet a few ones based mainly on technical standards. One of the basic requirements for buildings is mechanical resistance and stability, which is currently often verified by calculation methods. If the calculation methods are insufficient, the experimental methods of loading the structures described in this publication must be used. The paper summarizes the course of static loading of prefabricated stair assemblies made of composite materials based on cement and reinforcing organic fibers. The applied methods are based on European standards and guidelines for technical technical approval.