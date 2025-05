Nové poznatky v oblasti Eurokódů pro zásady navrhování a zatížení staveb

English Synopsis

The revision of individual parts of the Eurocodes EN 1990 for design principles and EN 1991 for structural loading is almost complete. The following text provides current information on the status of the revision of the design principles and loading. In terms of form, the introductory chapters, as well as the figures and relationships, have been modified to be in line with document N 1250, which sets out the requirements for the creation of Eurocodes from a technical and editorial point of view. The names of some Eurocodes have also been modified. The text was first presented at the Statika 2024 conference in Pilsen.