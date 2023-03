Účinek nových nátěrů na dřevo s fungicidními vlastnostmi na bázi nanočástic a nové směry vývoje

English Synopsis

The aim of the article is to present the results of research in the field of development of new fungicidal preparations based on nanoparticles for the protection of wooden structures against the occurrence of wood borer (Serpula lacrymans). Two forms of energy were investigated; radiant heat and microwave heating. A novel nanoparticle-based formulation was developed and its effect in inactivating the degradative effect of wood borer was investigated. Rovněž byl zkoumán synergický efekt různých forem záření doplněný o účinek nanočástic selenu. The material investigated was spruce (Picea abies) wood as the most commonly used construction timber. The results are presented and described in the present paper.