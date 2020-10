Vinný sklep z hlediska stavebního i provozního

English Synopsis

Wine cellars are no longer the buildings used solely by wine growers. Their popularity is rising mainly thanks to their aesthetic and architectural impression that has, in connection with consumption of delicious beverage, led to the formation of so called “wine tourism”, which plays an important role in the tourist industry nowadays. The evidence of this fact is increasing demand for this kind of constructions, mainly for recreational and commercial use. A lot of owners use their wine cellars for the representative purposes, adapt them to the tasting rooms, bars, restaurants and accommodation facilities. This increased attention leads to building new construction, but also enlarging the old cellars. This is related to the issue of their classification in law and register of this type of structures. In this field there are currently large imperfections.

This contribution introduces the basic division of the wine regions in the Czech Republic and related distribution of the wine cellars along the country. There are also summarized law regulations concerning the buildings, construction works and registration of wine cellars. It follows that from a legal point of view the wine cellars should not be considered uniformly but it is always necessary to take into account their properties and ambient conditions. In any case, the constructions and modifications of these structures should follow the Building Act, extensive cellars also comes under the scope of the State Mining Authority. In reality, however, negotiations with authorities – especially in case of this type of structures – are conducted rarely and the construction works, such as e.g. enlarging in the longitudinal- and cross-section, are realized without any control. Moreover, these works are carried often unprofessionally and without any supervision. That can lead to reduction of bearing capacity of the ground and this can eventually cause a breakdown. There are also large gaps in the current way of registration of this type of underground structures. In some cases, there may also occur a confusion in the area of property rights.