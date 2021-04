Využití odpadních tepelněizolačních materiálů pro výplňové hmoty do keramických dutinových tvarovek

English Synopsis

The Use of Waste Thermal Insulation Materials for Filling Materials in Ceramic Hollow Bricks

This task deals with the properties and the possibility of recycling of thermal insulation materials such as polystyrene and mineral wool, not only from buildings after demolition but also from discarded materials left over after the construction of new buildings. This newly developed material is being tested as a filler for ultra-lightweight concrete where it fills the cavities of ceramic hollow bricks, as a filler for self-compacting concrete (SCC) and for the production of acoustic facing.