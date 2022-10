Analýza soudržnosti výztuže s UHPC vystaveného vysokým teplotám

English Synopsis

Experiments have been carried out at the Klokner Institute subjecting UHPC reinforcements to high temperatures. This paper evaluates the results of numerical static modelling of the pull-out test on test cubes in Atena and compares them with the experimental results. The models include the changes in the properties of the UHPC test cube due to heating to high temperatures and subsequent cooling, which were found experimentally. These partial results are the basis for more demanding simulations of structural elements and structures subjected to elevated temperature stresses, for which experimental testing is complicated or completely impossible.