Odolnosť proti pretlačeniu bezprievlakových dosiek oslabených otvormi podľa druhej generácie EC2

Punching Shear Capacities of Flat Slabs Weakened by Openings in the 2nd Generation of EC2

The article deals with the issue of punching shear of flat slabs without shear reinforcement weakened by openings near the supports. The paper compares the predictions of punching shear resistance of flat slabs weakened by openings and supported by square and wall columns. The predictions were calculated using the design model prEC2 for prediction punching capacities that are introduced in the second generation of Eurocode 2. The obtained results of punching shear capacities were compared with experimentally measured results. The standard-recommended model of reduction of the control perimeter length using steering by a radial projection of the opening show that the prEC2 model significantly underestimates punching capacity when the opening is located at the face of support or near the shorter side of the wall column.