Případová studie selektivní demolice panelového domu

English Synopsis

Selective Demolition of a Block of Flats - a Case Study

The article presents individual procedures for the selective demolition of a panel house intended for demolition. The procedure for inspecting the building for the purpose of identifying waste materials or end-of-life products intended for recycling is given. Furthermore, the contents of the project documentation for the demolition work and the progress of the preparatory work associated with the dismantling of the building are presented. The following is a description of the prefab house intended for selective demolition, the procedure for the demolition work and a sample of the summary list of waste during the selective demolition of the prefab house.