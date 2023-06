Experimentální stanovení ohybové pevnosti desek z UHPFRC

English Synopsis

This paper focuses on the determination of the flexural strength of thin slabs made of the Ultra High Performance Fiber Reinforced Concrete (UHPFRC). The load-bearing capacity in bending of elements reinforced only with steel fibers (used as a scattered reinforcement) is primarily influenced by the orientation and distribution of the fibers. A size-effect occurs by these elements. The bending tests were executed on some special test specimens – slabs strips. The slab strips of various thickness of 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 mm were tested in 4-point bending tests with span 1900 mm and in 3-point bending tests with span 600 mm. Half of the test specimens was tested in casting position, the other half was tested upside down. The obtained values of the flexural strength were compared to values from reference bending tests of the beams 150 × 150 × 700 mm, 100 × 100 × 400 mm and 40 × 40 × 160 mm. An influence of the different size of the tested specimen, of the slab thickness, of the span size and of the positioning of the slab with respect to the direction of casting on the flexural strength are evaluated. The experiments were further supported by numerical simulation.