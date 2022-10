Experimentální vývoj 3D tisku cementových kompozitů

English Synopsis

Within the 3D-STAR project, the equipment for 3D printing of cement composites, printing of thin-walled structural elements and their testing is underway. The project is driven by the vision of using the technology both for the load-bearing wall structures of multi-storey buildings and for the ceiling structures of these buildings. The technology of 3D printing of cement mixtures has a number of differences compared to conventional concrete structures. The advantages of this technology include the ability to print complex elements, the implementation of which is otherwise extremely complicated, to systematize the construction of multi-storey buildings and to optimize the total material and time costs of construction.