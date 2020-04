Studium vývoje hydratačních teplot a redukce objemových změn v betonech

English Synopsis

Study of Development of Hydratation Temperatures and Reduction of Volume Changes in Concrete

One of the main characteristics in the concreting of massive, waterproof and dam structures is the prediction of crack formation. This prediction is connected with the understanding of mechanism hydratation temperatures development in concrete that affects in particular the selected parts of binder. Suitable combination of cement and mineral admixtures, as well as the usage of shrinkage reducing admixtures appears to be an effective tool for influencing the dynamics of development and maximum values of hydration temperatures. Appropriate selection of the concrete formulation can significantly extend the mentioned structures lifetime.

The article is focused to a monitoring of influence of different mineral admixtures on influence of volume changes of cement pastes. Furthermore, in this article was monitored connection between volume changes and hydratation temperatures development of cement pastes. With the target of minimalization both these phenomena were used shrinkage reducing admixture.