Vliv fluidního popílku na objemové změny betonu

English Synopsis

This article deals with a possible combination of high-temperature fly ash and fluidized fly ash. The aim of this work is to verify the influence of the combination of these two secondary energy products not only on the physical-mechanical parameters of concrete, but especially on its volume changes. The obtained results show that the addition of fly ash to the concrete mixture results in higher physical-mechanical parameters of the concrete mixture. And this despite the higher content of mixing water. The addition of fly ash to concrete resulted in a slight increase in volume changes of concrete. Even so, this finding can be considered a very valuable contribution to technical practice.