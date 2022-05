Vliv použití vysokoteplotního úletového popílku na pevnost betonu v tlaku

English Synopsis

This paper deals with the influence of the use of high-temperature fly ash not only on the compressive strength of concrete, but also on the determination of the dynamic modulus of concrete of test specimens. The use of high-temperature fly ash in a concrete mix has become commonplace. However, the demand for this type of active ingredient has increased to such an extent that in the current situation, especially after the introduction of selective non-catalytic reduction of nitrogen oxides (SNCR) and the transition to renewable sources, it exceeds the supply.