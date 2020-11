Betony pro rekonstrukce vodních staveb

English Synopsis

Concrete for Reconstruction of Water Structures

Many structural concrete elements of dams must withstand extreme frost stress and abrasion of fast-flowing water. At present, several reconstructions of concrete overflows, chutes of dams or weirs are underway or have already taken place with the requirement for increased resistance to abrasion. From the point of view of ČSN EN 206, abrasion-resistant concretes are determined by exposure class XM, but the evaluation criteria and testing methods are insufficient. The article deals with a closer presentation of the requirements for the properties and development of concrete with high resistance to abrasion and frost and its subsequent testing.