K novému znění ČSN 73 0540-2 Tepelná ochrana budov

English Synopsis

The contribution briefly comments on the changes in the newly processed wording of ČSN 73 0540-2 Thermal Protection of Buildings. Part 2: Requirements (2025). It deals with the assessment of heat transfer, moisture assessment of external structures when using moisture-sensitive materials, and the assessment of surface temperatures. The greatest attention is paid to the assessment of built-in structures with low thermal inertia, such as infill elements and lightweight facades. It also addresses the assessment of airtightness, assessment of floors, and thermal stability of rooms.