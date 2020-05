Hledání cesty k řešení sporů o vady a poruchy ve stavebnictví

English Synopsis

Possible defects or failures in the construction industry can be solved in many cases by mutual agreement of both parties. Unfortunately, in the event of an inability to reach an agreement, the dispute usually escalates into court proceedings, which are, however, virtually lengthy, and in the course of time even considerably costly and often unsatisfactory at the end. However, there is also a faster, less costly and usually resulting in a constructive outcome, and that is cooperation with experts in the legal and technical fields - the so-called mediation route.