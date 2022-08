Měření mechanických vlastností speciálních cementových kompozitů vhodných pro 3D zpracování

English Synopsis

This work develops the knowledge gained so far regarding composite materials for 3D processing. Much of the research in this area has focused on cementitious composites suitable for 3D printing. However, 3D printing technology is not the only possible robotic processing. It also includes modeling using a robotic arm, which allows the creation of various elements that simultaneously fulfill their original function and also have added aesthetic value. This paper describes three composite compounds, evaluates their mechanical properties and discusses their use for various 3D processing technologies.