Návrh postprocesoru pro generování G-kódu 3D tiskárny budov z betonových směsí

English Synopsis

Design Description of Postprocessor for G-code Generating of 3D Concrete Printer

3D printing technology has contribution in building automatization. Today, printed buildings for everyday usage already exist. 3D printers movements are controlled by G-code. These buildings are described geometrically and then it's transformed in G-code by postprocessor. That one for building printing must respect the properties of printing mixtures. This work designs new postprocessor for building printing. It must include mathematical model of material according to which G-code for specific building geometry will be generated. In the work are proposed experiments to find out parameters for mathematical material model.