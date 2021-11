Možnosti nepriameho určovania predpätia

English Synopsis

Possibilities of Indirect Determination of Prestressing

There are situations when it is necessary to determine the state of prestressing at a specific time on existing structures. In these cases, it is possible to use indirect methods for determining the state of prestressing. These methods consist of the observation of selected quantities on the investigated structure. Subsequently, based on obtained results it is possible to analytically calculate the actual state of prestressing. The observed quantities include e.g., strain, deformations, crack width etc. This paper presents an overview of possible indirect methods for determining the prestressing in the structure.