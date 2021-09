Moderní metody používané nejenom při diagnostice mostů

English Synopsis

Modern Methods Used in Bridge Diagnostics

Good, well-functioning infrastructure signifies a well-run national economy and the overall state of development of the whole society. Buildings, bridges, roads, and other structures need to be regularly maintained if they are to last. In general, if a defect is detected early, the cost of its remediation is typically much lower than if it the structure is allowed to degrade for months or years. Early defect detection often means detecting one before it is visible to the naked eye. A key means of locating hidden defects are non-destructive testing methods. The article describes selected non-destructive methods that can be used in the diagnosis of bridge structures.