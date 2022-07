Dotesňovanie podložia v rámci protipovodňovej ochrany – časť 2: kontrola tesnenia

English Synopsis

The Subsoil Sealing in the Framework of Flood Protection – Part 2: Control of Sealing

The paper deals with the methods of checking the performed sealing works in its second part. Measurements of the permeability of the grouted environment in the field are evaluated, the findings of the grouting records are analyzed and the cement content in the taken samples of the grouted soil was determined in laboratory conditions. Finally, the recommendations for remediation are summarized.