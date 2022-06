Dotesňovanie podložia v rámci protipovodňovej ochrany – časť 1: analýza skutkového stavu

English Synopsis

The Subsoil Sealing in the Framework of Flood Protection – Part 1: Analysis of Real Situation

The ever-recurring high levels of the river Danube have forced Bratislava to be protected from floods. In the western part of the city, it was necessary to ensure the sealing of the heterogeneous fills located just on the banks of the Danube. The performed sealing works did not take into account the actual properties of the subsoil. The first part of the paper deals with the factual situation at the site and the shortcomings of subsoil injection.