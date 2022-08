Tahové vlastnosti tmelů při tmelení materiálu na bázi cementu

English Synopsis

Tensional Properties of Sealants in Cement-based Material Sealing

The article deals with sealing of cement-based materials and tensile properties of the sealed joint. Aquapanel cement board was chosen as the base material, which was treated with a primer. Then two sealants were applied, one representative of acrylic and one of polyurethane sealants. After curing, the resulting test specimens were tested according to the valid European standard ČSN EN ISO 8340, which defines the parameters of the test specimen and subsequent test procedures. The evaluation of the test, which took place visually and with a caliper measurement, showed that only polyurethane sealant could be recommended for sealing Aquapanel. This putty, unlike acrylic putty, did not show any defects after the test, so it can be stated as suitable for sealing Aquapanel cement board.