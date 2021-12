Aktuální stav revize Eurokódů pro zásady navrhování a zatížení

English Synopsis

Actual State of Revision of Eurocodes for Basis of Design and Actions

The new Eurocodes for basis of design and actions are almost completed and the final phases of their minor modifications are underway within the working groups of technical subcommittees SC1 and SC10. Their national availability for translations and preparation of national annexes is planned between 2023 and 2025, their implementation and withdrawal of the current Eurocodes in 2028. For the operational implementation of the new generation of Eurocodes, it will soon be necessary to prepare new national annexes and optimally set the values of nationally determined parameters, including calibrations of partial factors for loads and material properties, to ensure reliability, safety and economy of our buildings. It is expected to use the potential of our experts, as well as the considerable financial resources will be needed for the national implementation of the new Eurocodes and the publication of new manuals with practical applications.