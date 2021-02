Recyklované stavební a demoliční odpady jako jeden z pilířů cirkulární ekonomiky ve stavebnictví

English Synopsis

Recycled Construction and Demolition Waste as One of the Holders of the Circular Economy in Construction Industry

The circular economy in construction is currently absolutely essential in the context of limited primary resources. This applies in particular to the use of inert mineral materials created during the demolition of buildings. It is proven that in the period from 2011 to 2018, the share of recyclates from C&DW in the total production of inert mineral materials more than tripled. One of the barriers to higher production of recycled aggregates is the low level of demolition of buildings, which often makes it impossible to carry out quality recycling.