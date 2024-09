Historie pálených zdicích prvků, jejich identifikace a znovupoužití při rekonstrukcích památek

English Synopsis

History of Burnt Masonry Elements, Their Identification and Reuse in the Reconstruction of Monuments

The contribution focuses on the current topic of the replacement of historical burnt bricks in heritage-protected buildings. It presents the possibilities of selecting an adequate replacement by recycling historical masonry elements taken from demolished buildings while meeting the requirements placed on current masonry elements with an emphasis on their durability. A resonance method for classifying bricks into quality groups is presented here, along with basic aspects characterizing bricks from different historical periods, which represent another criterion for assessing their suitability for use in historical constructions.