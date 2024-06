Využití upraveného stavebního demoličního odpadu po tornádu na jižní Moravě

English Synopsis

The paper presents experimental results of the recovery of treated construction demolition waste after the tornado in South Moravia in 2021. The recyclate was first transported to the recycling centre of Moravostav Brno in Modřice. At the recycling centre, the treated recyclate was separated into 0/4, 4/8 and 8/16 mm fractions and delivered to the Faculty of Civil Engineering of the Czech Technical University in Prague. In the experiment, the characterization of the individual fractions was carried out and they were used in the concrete as a substitute for part of the aggregate. The compressive strength was determined on the produced samples and compared with a reference set of samples.