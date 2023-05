Využití jemné frakce betonového, cihelného a směsného recyklátu na bázi stavebního a demoličního odpadu v betonech

English Synopsis

Use of the Fine Aggregate of Concrete, Brick and Mixed Recycled Material Based on Construction and Demolition Waste in Concrete

This article deals with the issue of the use of construction and demolition waste in concrete. Primarily with regard to the testing of recycled fine aggregates using today's current standards for concrete aggregate. Three main representatives of recycled aggregates are tested, namely concrete aggregate, brick aggregate and mixed recycled aggregate. Subsequently, recycled aggregate is used for concrete production where it forms a substitute for fine aggregate at 33, 66 and 100 wt%. A series of tests were carried out on 150 × 150 × 150 mm concrete test speciement to determine basic properties such as bulk density, water absorption and compressive strength.