Kapacitní schopnost nahrazení části primárních nerostných surovin recyklovanými stavebními a demoličními odpady (SDO)

The Capacity to Replace Part of the Primary Mineral Raw Materials with Recycled Construction and Demolition Waste

The article provides an overview of the development of construction and demolition waste recycling in the Czech Republic in the period between 2007 and 2020. Waste group 1701 concrete, bricks, tiles and ceramics analyzed in more detail. Recycled C&DW from this group are assessed in terms of the possibility of their use as concrete filler. Attention is also paid to group 170504 – soil and stones without hazardous substances. A significant increase in recycling has been demonstrated for this group in recent years. In conclusion, the ratio of recycled C&DW and extracted natural mineral raw materials in the construction industry is analyzed.