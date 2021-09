Vliv způsobu vyztužení ocelobetonového průřezu na výpočtovou hodnotu modulu pružnosti

English Synopsis

Dependency of Elastic Modulus and Stress Redistribution Coefficients on a Layout of Steel Reinforcement in Steel-concrete Cross Section

The paper presents the outputs of a computational parametric study investigating the influence of both reinforcement ratio and scheme of a cross-section reinforcement on a design value of the elastic module for the homogenized cross-section and the values of the stress redistribution coefficients. The design value of the elastic module represents the steel-concrete cross section in the calculations. The stress redistribution coefficients converts the state stress in the homogenized cross-section for the state stress in steel and concrete individually. The design value of the homogenized cross-section elastic module and the stress redistribution coefficients are determined from the theory of the cooperating rings and are computed by program HOMO. The result of a study is a set of the stress redistribution coefficients and a dependency of stress redistribution coefficients on the reinforcement ratio of a steel-concrete section.