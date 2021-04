Příklady možného využití betonů s obsahem RBK z dvoufázové recyklace v praxi

English Synopsis

The article presents two examples of the use of concrete with recycled concrete aggregate (RCA) in specific applications. Specifically, it is a foundation ribbed prefabricated panel placed below the surface to stabilize the upper concrete structure of the bench as a first example of application, and as a second example of application there is a conventional weakly reinforced panel for various applications such as traffic constructions and infrastructure for paved areas. The recipe of concrete mixtures with recycled aggregates used for the mentioned applications is the result of previous material research of two-phase recycling, where the aggregate is produced by crushing pure concrete fragments of 16 to 128 mm after previous removal of fine fraction including impurities in the first phase of the recycling process.