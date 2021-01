Ověření vlastností recyklovaného betonového kameniva z dvoufázové recyklace

English Synopsis

Properties of Recycled Concrete Aggregate from Two-Phase Recycling

This article deals with the properties of recycled concrete aggregate (RCA) from two-phase recycling. Specifically, it is the 8–16 mm fraction, which is already commonly used in practice in compliance with standard requirements, the 4–8 mm fraction, the use of which is problematic from the point of view of standard regulations. The article focuses mainly on the key properties of RCA that affect the design of concrete mixtures.